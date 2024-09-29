Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in “Pink Power Run 2024” on Sunday morning.



“Proud to say that the Telangana government is committed to women’s healthcare. We strongly believe that women’s health is the foundation to the prosperity of family and the community,” he said, adding that the measures taken by the organisation will help women to overcome challenges in the future.

“Let us all take this program forward,” he said, stating that the government would build more hospitals and strengthen the health care system for women’s health and their welfare. He appealed to all to work together to build a healthier and empowered future for Telangana women.