Govt. Committed to Public Welfare, Healthy Telangana: Ponnam

Hyderabad: The State government was committed to public welfare and the vision of a healthy Telangana remains its foremost objective, said Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar.

Prabhakar, who is also Hyderabad incharge Minister, inaugurated a newly established library, Indira Mahila Shakti canteen and an e-waste collection centre at Chacha Nehru Park, Masab Tank on Friday as part of the Hyderabad District Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika 99-day action plan.

On the occasion, the Minister handed over cheques for interest-free loans worth Rs. 35 crore to women Self Help Groups. He also interacted with members of women’s groups and reiterated the government’s commitment towards women’s welfare.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Praja Palana government has been implementing development programmes for 99 days, covering villages, wards and urban areas up to the State capital.

He said that the programme was launched at Chacha Nehru Park in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister. As part of the Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika 99-day programme, the initiative is being carried out in about 12,000 villages, wards and municipalities across the State.

The Minister appealed to citizens not to keep unused electronic items such as old televisions, refrigerators, computers and laptops in their homes, as they serve no purpose and may harm the environment. He advised residents to bring such items to the e-waste collection centre for proper recycling.

He stated that the library established on a site of about 1,500 square yards at Chacha Nehru Park would be highly beneficial to local residents. The arrangement of a special facility to donate books was also appreciated.

The Minister observed that the number of women Self Help Groups in urban areas is comparatively lower and encouraged more women to join such groups. He highlighted various welfare initiatives implemented by the government for women, stating that the free bus travel scheme has created a historic impact.

He also recalled that the government is providing 200 units of free electricity, fine rice and issuing ration cards in the name of women. He further stated that buses under RTC are being operated by IKP and women Self Help Groups and those women are being made owners of these buses.

The Minister advised women to avail the interest-free loans provided by the government and expand livelihood opportunities. He also informed that special programmes are being implemented through SETWIN to improve self-employment opportunities and that sewing machines are being provided to eligible women.

The Minister called upon women to actively participate in the government’s 99-day action programme and play a key role in its successful implementation. He urged citizens, public representatives and officials of concerned departments to participate in initiatives related to education, healthcare, environmental protection and sanitation.

The Minister expressed hope that women would excel in all fields and reach higher positions in society.