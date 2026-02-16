Govt Clears Rs 1,939 Cr Paddy Bonus Dues

HYDERABAD: The Civil Supplies Corporation on Monday announced the release of ₹514.36 crore towards pending bonus for paddy farmers who grew fine rice, at the rate of ₹500 per quintal, benefiting 2.17 lakh farmers.

The amount was directly credited to farmers’ accounts for the Kharif 2025-26 season, the corporation said. With Monday’s payment, the government has so far released ₹1,939.58 crore towards the fine paddy bonus.

Earlier, minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had said that Telangana achieved an all-time high paddy production of 148.03 lakh tonnes during the kharif season, including 70.82 lakh tonnes during the Kharif marketing season. By Sankranti, the government had disbursed ₹16,606 crore as the minimum support price (MSP), while farmers were paid ₹1,425 crore as bonus.

Out of the total 70.82 lakh tonnes of paddy procured, 32.45 lakh tonnes were coarse paddy, while the remaining 38.37 lakh tonnes were of fine variety.