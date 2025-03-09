Govt. Approves Rs. 33 Crore Loan Waiver Scheme for Handloom Weavers

Hyderabad: In a significant move to alleviate the financial burden on handloom weavers, the state government has granted in-principle approval for a Loan Waiver Scheme with a total outlay of Rs. 33 crores. The scheme aims to provide relief to individual handloom weavers by waiving off outstanding loans up to Rs. 1 lakh per weaver, covering the period from April 1, 2017, to March 31, 2024.

The decision, taken after careful consideration of the recommendations made by the Commissioner of Handlooms & Textiles & Apparel Exports Parks, Hyderabad, is expected to benefit thousands of handloom weavers across the state. The initiative seeks to free weavers from the clutches of indebtedness, enabling them to access fresh working capital from banks and improve their livelihoods.





