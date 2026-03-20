Govt Allocates Rs.500 Cr for Godavari Pushkaralu in Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The State government has proposed Rs.500 crore in the budget for conducting the highly sacred Godavari Pushkaralu from June 26 to July 7, 2027.

The government estimates that around eight crore devotees will take the holy dip during this sacred period. In this context, the State government is making preparations to conduct the pushkaralu on a prestigious scale, in a manner that reflects Telangana’s culture, on the lines of the Kumbh Mela.

To oversee the arrangements for the conduct of the Pushkaralu and related infrastructure development such as road widening, construction of new ghats, and temple development, the government has constituted a special Cabinet Sub-Committee under the leadership of Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu.

The government is also taking steps to use modern technology for convenient darshan, security, and crowd management for devotees. For the conduct of these Godavari Pushkaralu, the government has proposed Rs.500 crore in the budget, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.