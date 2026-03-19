Govt Aims to Make Farmers King of all Professions: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the People's government was committed to the welfare of the entire farming community in the Telangana State, making them 'King' by promoting agriculture as a lucrative profession.

Participating in Sri Parabhava Nama Ugadi celebrations here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the new Telugu year is being dedicated to the farmers welfare and hence the government is moving forward with an objective of transforming the agriculture into a profitable occupation so that the farmers will be elevated as King.

Stating that the government was providing bonus in addition to remunerative price, Revanth Reddy said that Rythu Bharosa funds will be released and deposited in farmers accounts on March 22.

The State government has already spent Rs.18,000 crore for 'Rythu Bharosa'. To give a big relief to the debt burdened farmers, Revanth Reddy said that the government waived off farm loans up to Rs.2 lakh. “It’s a matter of great pride for us that Telangana is the only State with the lowest debt burden on farmers in the entire country. Seventy percent of the families in Telangana are dependent on agriculture,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Bhu Bharati was introduced to resolve land ownership issues by removing Dharani portal which caused a lot of problems to the farmers in owning their lands.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that the government is forging ahead with the goal of positioning Telangana as a frontrunner among all states in the country. In the wake of increasing concerns of natural calamities, Revanth Reddy said that the government remains constantly vigilant.

On the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival, the Chief Minister prayed to the God that people of Telangana may prosper in peace and protect themselves from natural disasters.