Govt Aims To Make 1 Crore Women Crorepatis: MLA

WARANGAL: Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju said the Congress government’s primary goal is to transform one crore women into crorepatis, as women’s progress is essential to social and national development. He made the remarks during the launch of the Indiramma Mahila Shakti Sari Distribution programme, inaugurated by endowments minister Konda Surekha via video conference from Hyderabad.

MLA Nagaraju, along with Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, TSCAB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy and district collector Satya Sharada, distributed saris to Self-Help Group (SHG) women at an event held at the DCCB meeting hall in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraju praised the resilience of women, comparing their patience to that of Mother Earth. He said an educated woman strengthens the entire family and added that the government, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is committed to women’s welfare and empowerment.

He contrasted the new scheme with programmes of the previous BRS government, claiming that the saris distributed earlier were of such poor quality that women used them for farm work. He said the current saris are of high quality, and their production supports handloom weavers and contributes to stabilising the state’s economy.

Nagaraju outlined the government’s broader plan to empower SHG women and help achieve the goal of turning one crore women into crorepatis. The initiatives include interest-free loans for SHG members, support for women’s entrepreneurship through Indira Mahila Shakti schemes, and assistance in running petrol bunks, canteens, solar power plants and even owning RTC buses.

He also accused the previous BRS government of leaving the state heavily indebted and questioned the accumulation of farmlands and farmhouses by members of the Kalvakuntla family, implying corruption.