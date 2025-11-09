Govt Aims To Create 20 Lakh Jobs For AP Youth: Dola

NELLORE: The coalition government’s foremost priority is to create 20 lakh jobs for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, said minister for social welfare Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday.

The minister, along with local MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimhareddy, reviewed arrangements at Lingannapalem village in P.C. Palli mandal of Prakasam district ahead of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on November 11. He met officials and issued detailed instructions on the preparations.

Swamy said MSME parks and biogas plants proposed for the backward Kanigiri region would open up substantial employment opportunities for local youth. Several MSME parks, including one at P.C. Palli, will be virtually inaugurated by the Chief Minister on November 11.

He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT minister Nara Lokesh were touring within India and abroad to attract industries and investments, aiming to eliminate unemployment in the state. “Lokesh is working tirelessly to bring investments,” he said, adding that the Visakhapatnam Global Investors Summit has already paved the way for 7.2 lakh jobs through MoUs.

Criticising the previous YSRC regime for neglecting Prakasam district, Swamy said development had stalled completely during that period. He appreciated the present government’s focus on the district’s growth, including the Velugonda project and industrial prospects around Markapuram, and conveyed local residents’ gratitude to both Naidu and Lokesh.