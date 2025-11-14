Govt Advisers Say TG Eyes Modern Technical Education

NIZAMABAD: Government adviser for development and welfare schemes P. Sudarshan Reddy and adviser for SC, ST and minority welfare departments Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that quality education is essential to shaping the future of students in the best possible way. They noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is taking extensive measures to strengthen technical education, which has been severely neglected over the past decade. The government, they added, is committed to creating abundant employment and livelihood opportunities for youth by developing modern technical education.

TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs Dr R. Bhoopathi Reddy and Dhanpal Suryanarayana, along with district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, formally inaugurated the newly constructed hostel buildings at the Government Polytechnic College premises on Friday. Alumnus B. Prathap Reddy donated ₹1.06 crore towards the construction of the hostels, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited contributed ₹2.86 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility. With these funds, separate hostels for boys, girls, SC students and ST students were built on the college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudarshan Reddy and Shabbir Ali said the state has established 66 Advanced Technology Centres to offer modern, technology-based courses aligned with current social needs. They said that arrangements are in place to ensure quick employment opportunities for youth completing these courses, and that an MoU has been signed with Tata Company to support this effort.

Alumnus B. Prathap Reddy, who contributed to the hostel construction, and BHEL assistant general manager Selvam were felicitated on the occasion. State Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Handan, State Cooperative Societies Union Limited chairman Manala Mohan Reddy, Zilla Granthalaya Samstha chairman Anthireddy Rajireddy, DCCB chairman Ramesh Reddy, A. Pullayya, Polytechnic College principal Bharathi, Polytechnic alumni association president P. Bala Narasimhulu, general secretary Thota Rajashekar and others were present.