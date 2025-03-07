Govt. accords administrative sanction for 3 roads in Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly constituencies

Hyderabad: The State government accorded administrative sanction for construction of three roads at a cost of Rs.36.50 crore in Huzurnagar and Kodad Assembly constituencies.

With the sanction of three roads, the problems of villagers in the two constituencies are expected to be resolved ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

Laying of a double lane BT road from Gaddipally to Young India Residential School and improvements to the road from Rajiv Gandhi junction to Housing Colony via MLA camp office in Huzurnagar Town would be taken up at a cost of Rs.20 crore and Rs.6.50 crore, respectively. These two roads are in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

Improvements to approach roads on national highway (NH-167) to the newly proposed Young India Integrated Residenital Schools Complex at Chilkur in Kodad would be taken up at a cost of Rs.10 crore.

The Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings (R&B), State Roads, would take further action in the matter accordingly, according to Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary to Government.