Govt 2BHK's Floor Collapses in Vemulawada During Inspection

KARIMNAGAR: In a major embarrassment, the flooring at the basement of a state government-built double bedroom, hall, and kitchen (2BHK) housing project collapsed when local MLA and government whip Aadi Srinivas and in-charge collector Garima Agarwal had been inspecting the construction near the RTC depot in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

The legislator and collector narrowly escaped unharmed. Accompanying Congress leaders pulled the MLA to safety as the floor gave way, raising serious questions about the construction quality of the prestigious state scheme.

The incident raises doubts about the 144 houses being built at a total cost of ₹5.61 crore. Experts say the collapse is due to poor compaction or use of substandard materials.

There is widespread concern as an official and a public representative narrowly escaped at a project intended to provide permanent dwellings for the poor. Locals have demanded that the district administration launch an in-depth investigation into the incident at the 2BHK site.

There is a call for comprehensive quality audit of all 2BHK houses, both ongoing and completed, across the entire district. People have urged authorities to take strict action against contractors and engineers responsible for any quality defects to check such loopholes in other housing schemes.

Caption for Photo-3a of Puli file-3: Vemulawada MLA and government whip Aadi Srinivas and in-charge collector Garima Agarwal inspect the 2BHK site near the RTC depot in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district just before the incident on Tuesday.