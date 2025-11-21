Governor Underscores Cultural Collaboration Between Telangana, NE States

Hyderabad: The Telangana–North East Connect film festival commenced on Friday at Prasads IMAX in Hyderabad, in the presence of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The Governor, who hails from Tripura, formally inaugurated the festival and attended the opening screening of the Tripura film Yarving, directed by national award winner Father Joseph.

In his inaugural address, the Governor described the Telangana–North East Connect as a comprehensive engagement platform extending beyond cultural festivities. He stated that the initiative enables meaningful interaction in diverse fields such as culture, healthcare, information technology, women empowerment, creative arts and youth participation.

He emphasised that the diversity of the North Eastern states, combined with the dynamism of Telangana, creates fertile ground for sustained collaboration and mutual learning. Reflecting on the influence of cinema, the Hon’ble Governor stated that films transcend language, borders and geography, and remain one of the most powerful mediums of communication.

He observed that Telugu cinema enjoys remarkable popularity across the North East and is widely viewed even in remote tribal communities through digital platforms. This, he noted, demonstrates cinema’s capacity to advance understanding, dissolve boundaries and strengthen national integration.

The Governor highlighted that the North East possesses a vibrant and emerging film ecosystem, with filmmakers from Tripura, Manipur, Assam and other states consistently receiving national honours for their distinct storytelling. He stated that the cultural and social narratives of the North East which are often underrepresented in mainstream cinema and deserve wider visibility. He encouraged filmmakers from both regions to use the festival as an opportunity for cross-learning, co-production, technical collaboration and creative experimentation.

He further noted that the film festival serves as an incubator of ideas and innovation, enabling filmmakers to share expertise, exchange techniques and explore new forms of cinematic expression. He encouraged delegates to take back meaningful insights, forge long-term partnerships and contribute to strengthening cultural ties between the North Eastern states and Telangana, one of India’s fastest-growing states, with Hyderabad emerging as a major hub of creativity, diversity and multicultural engagement.

Following the inaugural session, the Governor formally declared the Film Festival open and joined the audience for the screening of Yarving. Director Joseph expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present the film in Hyderabad and recalled that significant post-production work for Yarving was undertaken in the city.

The festival will continue with screenings of notable films including Tara (Sikkim Nepali), Kuki (Hindi), Onaatah (Khasi, Meghalaya), Eikhoigi Yum (Manipur), Red or Pakhi (Assam), along with acclaimed Telugu films produced by the Telangana Film Development Corporation. Award-winning Telugu films Na Bangaru Thalli, Pottel, and Mallesham will also be screened.

Ch Priyanka, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations department and Managing Director, Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC), welcoming the delegates earlier, detailed the objectives and scope of the film festival. She explained that the two-day showcase forms part of the broader Telangana–North East Connect initiative and includes twelve films representing Tripura, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Telangana. She noted that the curated selection highlights award-winning films and celebrated Telugu cinema that portrays Telangana’s rural ethos, artistic traditions and diverse cultural narratives.

The programme was attended by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings and Cinematography, Vakati Srihari, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Dil Raju, TGFDC Chairman and other dignitaries.