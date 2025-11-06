Governor to Attend Satavahana University Convocation on Nov. 7

KARIMNAGAR: The Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of Satavahana University, Jishnu Dev Varma, will be the chief guest at the university’s second convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held on November 7 at the university campus in Karimnagar.

Speaking to the media at a press conference on Thursday, university vice-chancellor Prof. U. Umesh Kumar said that the convocation, which will begin at 10 am, will see the Governor conferring PhD degrees and gold medals on meritorious students.

Following the convocation, the Governor’s official itinerary will shift to the District Collectorate at 2 pm, where he will inspect stalls showcasing local crafts, including silver filigree works and regional food products. He will then hold a meeting with the district collector, TB officers, and representatives of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). Later in the day, the Governor will interact with prominent writers, artists, and state and national awardees before concluding his schedule at 5.50 pm.

Meanwhile, district collector Pamela Satpathy has issued strict directives to the police, health, electricity, and roads and buildings (R&B) departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit. She instructed officials to implement Z-plus category security measures, including armed guards and the deployment of senior police officers to oversee all arrangements.

The collector also directed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply, availability of dedicated medical teams, clean sanitation, and sufficient tarpaulin covers to protect facilities in case of rain. She pointed out that all departments must work in close coordination to ensure the Governor’s high-profile visit proceeds without any glitches.