Governor Shukla Extends Ugadi Greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday participated in the pre‑Ugadi celebrations held at Lok Bhavan. Extending his greetings on the occasion of Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, the Governor wished happiness and prosperity to all Telugu people. He described Ugadi as a festival that reflects Telugu culture and fosters unity among Telugu‑speaking communities worldwide.

In his address, Shukla encouraged people to embrace the new year with dedication, commitment and hard work. He emphasised the importance of selfless service and noble deeds in building a better future.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said: “Chhote man se koi bada nahi hota aur tute man se koi khada nahi hota” (no one can become great with a narrow mind, no one can stand tall with a broken heart). “If we stay connected to our culture, it will make us great,” the Governor added.

He underlined that Ugadi represents a new beginning and noted that the traditional Ugadi Pachadi, with its six tastes, symbolises the blend of joys and challenges in life.

As part of the celebrations, renowned scholar Sankaramanchi Shiva Shayi Srinivas recited the Panchanga Pathanam, while vibrant cultural performances arranged by NCERT, Bengaluru enthralled the audience.

The event was attended by High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary M. Dana Kishore, BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, and several others.