Governor Outlines Development Roadmap as Telangana Budget Session Begins

Hyderabad: Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Telangana, said the state budget would ensure that every citizen becomes a partner in development and that the government remains committed to delivering the benefits of growth to all sections of society.

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislature on the opening day of the Telangana Budget Session 2026, the Governor delivered a detailed speech outlining the government’s development agenda and achievements across sectors.

The Governor said the government has prepared a roadmap under Vision-2047 to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy. He noted that the state’s per capita income has reached ₹4.18 lakh and that development plans are being implemented through the CURE, PURE and RARE models. Under the CURE model, special focus is being placed on urban development. The state estimates that the urban population will reach 53.8 per cent by 2031.

To strengthen governance, the government has recently divided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into three corporations and the Hyderabad Metropolitan region into four commissionerates. The Governor also said that the HYDRA agency has protected government assets worth about ₹60,000 crore.

Highlighting investment growth, he said the 23rd edition of BioAsia attracted investments worth ₹1,700 crore. Hyderabad continues to host nearly 20 per cent of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), strengthening its position as a global technology hub. IT exports from the state have reached ₹3.13 lakh crore, while the sector provides employment to about 9.39 lakh people. He added that the Kodangal region is set to emerge as a major industrial hub.

The Governor also highlighted welfare measures taken by the government. During the last kharif season, ₹8,744 crore was disbursed under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, while ₹20,616 crore was spent on farm loan waiver. The government has issued 15.12 lakh new ration cards and is supplying fine rice to about 3.38 crore beneficiaries across the state.

Under the Mahalakshmi scheme, women have saved ₹9,222 crore through free bus travel. The government is also planning to provide loans worth ₹1 lakh crore to women Self-Help Groups.

He said a special EAGLE team has been formed to curb the drug menace. Recruitment bodies, including Telangana Public Service Commission, have been reformed and a record 67,763 government jobs have been filled in a short period. The Governor also noted that the recent local body elections in the state were conducted peacefully.