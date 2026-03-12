 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Governor Offers Prayers At Yadagirigutta Shrine

Telangana
12 March 2026 10:33 PM IST

Government whip Beerla Ilaiah and temple executive officer Bhavani Shanker presented the Governor with a portrait of Lord Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy and prasadam

Governor Offers Prayers At Yadagirigutta Shrine
x
Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participates in a special puja at the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta on Thursday and offered special puja.

On his arrival, temple priests welcomed him with purna kumbham. He later participated in special rituals and performed abhishekam at the Shivalayam on the hill shrine.

Government whip Beerla Ilaiah and temple executive officer Bhavani Shanker presented the Governor with a portrait of Lord Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy and prasadam. They also briefed him on the significance and history of the Yadagirigutta temple.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
nalgonda Shiv Pratap Shukla telangana governor yadagirigutta sri lakshminarasimha swamy temple Special puja 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X