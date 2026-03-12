Governor Offers Prayers At Yadagirigutta Shrine

Nalgonda: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta on Thursday and offered special puja.

On his arrival, temple priests welcomed him with purna kumbham. He later participated in special rituals and performed abhishekam at the Shivalayam on the hill shrine.

Government whip Beerla Ilaiah and temple executive officer Bhavani Shanker presented the Governor with a portrait of Lord Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy and prasadam. They also briefed him on the significance and history of the Yadagirigutta temple.