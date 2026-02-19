Governor Lays the Foundation Stone for Training Hall at BSG Society

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma laid the foundation stone for a training hall at the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG) Society in Pet Basheerabad on Thursday. A total of Rs 1.33 crore will be used for the construction of an athlete track, a cricket pitch and other sports development works, along with renovation of the camp site at the BSG Training Centre in Jeedimetla, Quthbullahpur and Kompally.

The Governor said greater focus must be given to Scouts, particularly boys and girls aged three and above. He called for more activities and interactions at the upcoming Training Centre and said the new facility would give young scouts space to develop their skills and personality.

School education director and BSG state secretary Dr E. Naveen Nicolas felicitated the Governor at the ceremony. Special chief secretary to the Governor Dana Kishore announced that Rs 35 lakh has been contributed from the Governor’s Funds, `50 lakh from BDL Limited under its CSR initiative, and `48 lakh from the director of school education.

Dr Naveen Nicolas said a calendar of activities would be prepared and assured that BSG units would be established in every school. He said the organisation intends to expand its reach across the state’s schools through this effort.