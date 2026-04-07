Governor Launches De-Addiction Centre At Cherlapalli Jail

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday inaugurated Nivrutti, a de‑addiction centre (DAC) at Cherlapalli Central Prison. He emphasised that substance abuse was a critical social and public health issue that required sustained and structured intervention.

He recalled that in his political career he had gone to jail several times, which gave him deep insight into the challenges faced by inmates as well as prison staff.

The Governor stated that during his tenure as jails minister, he undertook several initiatives to improve prison conditions and staff welfare. He highlighted his efforts to bring justice and dignity to grassroots personnel, including parity in the salaries of police constables and warders.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening correctional services, Shukla recalled introducing basic amenities such as fans and televisions in prisons to create a more humane environment. He noted that initiatives such as DAC centres align with flagship programmes like Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and the state government’s crackdown on substance abuse, which aim at a healthy and drug‑free society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Soumya Mishra, DG Prisons & Correctional Services, said the establishment of the de‑addiction centre at Cherlapalli marked a significant milestone in jail‑based reformation programmes and aligned with the government’s resolve to make society drug‑free. She emphasised that substance abuse is a public health concern requiring professional care, counselling, and sustained rehabilitation rather than merely punitive action.

She said that with the Cherlapalli facility getting a Nivrutti centre, all four Central prisons in the state as well as the Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad, wer now equipped with dedicated de‑addiction centres staffed with psychologists and social workers.

Following the inauguration, Shukla visited the Prisoner Agricultural Colony (PAC), Cherlapalli, interacted with inmates and staff, and reviewed agricultural, vocational, and reformative activities being carried out within the jail.