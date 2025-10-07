Governor Lauds Gandhi’s Ideals

HYDERABAD: The spirit of Mahatma Gandhi came alive at Raj Bhavan during the ‘Jaya Ho Mahatma’ Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on Tuesday. The event, organised by Sarvodaya International Trust, featured music, dance and reflections on Gandhi’s teachings, creating an atmosphere filled with patriotic and spiritual fervour.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who attended as the chief guest, said Gandhi’s message of peace and compassion remained vital in today’s divided world. “If people understood the meaning of the bhajans and hymns associated with Gandhi, they would appreciate his philosophy of respect and love for all,” he said.

The Festival Choristers, a multi-faith choir, rendered Gandhi’s favourite hymns ‘Lead Kindly Light’ and ‘Abide With Me’, introducing their meaning and relevance. One of the performers, Deepti, said the gathering was deeply moved by the rendition, especially by Gandhi’s reflection: “For it is toward evening and the day is far spent.”

Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy presented a thematic ballet, ‘Jaya Ho Mahatma’, depicting Gandhi’s journey through evocative choreography and an LED backdrop of scenes from his life.

Aruna Bahuguna, IPS (Retd), recalled Gandhi’s belief that “if we are to reach real peace, we must begin with the children,” and thanked the Governor for his inspiring message to the young audience.

A.K. Khan, IPS (Retd), president of Sarvodaya International Trust, spoke about the trust’s ongoing activities in promoting Gandhian ideals.