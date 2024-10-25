Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: Governor Jishnudev Varma visited the Srisitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, where he performed special pooja at the temple's main sanctum, including a visit to the Dhruvamurthys. He also offered prayers at the Anjaneyaswamy and Lakshmi Thayaru Ammavari shrines within the temple complex. Following the rituals, the priests bestowed Vedic blessings upon him.

Temple Executive Officer Ramadevi presented the Governor with a portrait of the deity and prasadams.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed by District Collector Jitesh V Patil and ITDA PO Rahul. Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik and Bhadrachalam MLA Dr. Tellam Venkatarao accompanied him.



