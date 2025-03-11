 Top
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visits adopted village in Mulugu district

The Governor also visited the Sammakka Saralamma temple.

The Medaram Temple Committee members felicitated the Governor.

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma received a warm welcome from the people of Mulugu district during his visit. As part of his tour, he adopted Kondaparthi village in Tadvai mandal and launched several development initiatives.

The Governor also visited the Sammakka Saralamma temple, offering prayers and fulfilling vows.
In honour of his visit, the Medaram Temple Committee members felicitated the Governor.


