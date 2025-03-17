Governor fetes two award-winning DC photographers

Hyderabad: “Photojournalists are the moral lens of our society. They capture the agony of conflict, the silent pain of injustice and the quiet dignity of everyday life”, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said here on Monday.

Speaking during Telangana's best photojournalists’ award ceremony, he said “Through their pictures, photojournalists play an important role in politics. Through their art form, they highlight the potential and industrial growth of our state.”

Meanwhile, Deccan Chronicle photojournalists P. Surendra and K. Durga Rao were given away awards and feted by Varma.

In a statewide competition organised by Telangana Photojournalists Association (TPA), Surendra received the second prize and a cash prize of Rs 8,000, while Durga Rao took home Rs 2,000 for winning a consolation prize.

“In a world where news is becoming digitised, photographs remain a key means of communication. Whether in a newspaper or Facebook, the photograph that we see creates a lasting impact on viewers”, he added.

Meanwhile, Varma also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised on the occasion. The exhibits included snaps captured by photojournalists from across the state.