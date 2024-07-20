Governor Dattatraya lauds Mulugu health officials for treating Koya tribes after walking 16 kms

Hyderabad: Impressed by the work of Telangana health officials who gave treatment to patients in a remote village in Mulugu after walking 16 kms, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday congratulated and encouraged them over the phone.



Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Allem Appaiah, travelled 16 km on foot to a remote village in Wazedu mandal to deliver medicines, mosquito nets, and other essential items to 11 tribal families.

Appaiah informed the Governor that during his journey, he crossed a fast-flowing river, climbed hills, and navigated rocks, reaching the remote village after travelling 16 km on foot for more than five hours.

Appaiah explained to the Governor that he undertook this arduous journey to deliver essential items to the families of the Guthi Koya tribe and to encourage them to move to the plains. To understand their living conditions and daily challenges, Appaiah spent the night at Thanda in Penugolu village on July 16.

He learned that it was dangerous for the families to remain there, as providing them with medical facilities would be extremely difficult. There are 39 people living in Thanda, a settlement smaller than a village, during this monsoon season, including children under two years of age, who choose to stay there.

When Governor Dattatraya learned about the heroic deeds of DMHO Appaiah through newspapers, he spoke to him over the phone, commended his devotion to duty, and extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a bright future.