Governor, CM Revanth Reddy Extend Diwali Greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended Diwali greetings to the people, wishing them happiness, peace, and prosperity. They also advised people to have a safe festival.

In his message, the Governor described Diwali as a festival symbolising the victory of righteousness over evil. He urged citizens to draw inspiration from the spirit of the festival to overcome the challenges of modern life and strengthen communal harmony. He also appealed to the people to purchase locally made products, supporting indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the darkness in the lives of the people has been removed during the two years of Congress party's rule. The people’s government had brought new light in the lives of the people by focusing on welfare and development, he said.



The Chief Minister said that this festival of lights, a symbol of the victory of good over evil, should be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. He wished that happiness and joy should spread in every household with the light of lamps. The Chief Minister appealed to all the young and old to celebrate the festival without harming the environment and to take appropriate precautions to avoid accidents.



Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkha in his greetings said: "We celebrate Diwali as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. With the spirit of Diwali, the people defeated the new demons of hell in a democratic way and brought the Praja government.”

He noted that the Congress had been organising Koluvala Jatara (jobs festival) to fill the lives of the unemployed with new light. The government has already filled vacancies in Group I, Group 2, and teachers. “The praja government is providing the light of welfare schemes to every family," the Deputy CM said.



Health minister C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, in his message, wished that every home be filled with the light of knowledge, joy, and prosperity. He directed hospitals to remain on alert, especially the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and other emergency units, to provide immediate medical care for any eye or burn injuries. He instructed officials to ensure the availability of required medicines and equipment round the clock.