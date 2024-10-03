 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2024 6:55 PM GMT
Governor, CM Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Birth Anniversary
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday led the state in paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary.

The Governor visited Bapu Ghat at Langer House, where he offered floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. The Chief Minister, accompanied by several of his ministerial colleagues, also visited Bapu Ghat to honour Gandhi's memory.

Revanth Reddy took to social media platform ‘X’ to share his thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi's immense contributions to India’s freedom struggle, particularly highlighting his philosophy of non-violence as the most powerful tool against oppression.

"Gandhi's principles of truth and righteousness served as guiding forces during the independence movement," the Chief Minister said, urging citizens to embody these values.

A blood donation camp was organised at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress party headquarters in Nampally, under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Seva Dal president Middela Jitender. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud inaugurated the camp.

