Governor, CM, KCR Extend Dasara Greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Dasara. In his message, Governor Varma said Dasara embodies the eternal theme of the triumph of good over evil and renews the spirit of joy and jubilation among people. Citing the national motto “Truth alone Triumphs,” he urged people to unite against social evils, diseases, environmental hazards and external threats while striving for a greener, healthier nation. He prayed that the Divine Mother shower her blessings on all during the festive celebrations.

Revanth Reddy said Dasara holds a special place in Telangana’s cultural life as a symbol of victory of virtue over evil forces and stands as a testament to the unity of diverse communities. He highlighted that performing shami puja with sacred jammi leaves, the Alai Balai get-together, seeking elders’ blessings and sighting the 'pala pitta' (Indian roller) are considered auspicious traditions during the festivities. The Chief Minister prayed to Goddess Durga for growth and victories for Telangana and for joy and happiness to prevail among all sections of society.

BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K. Chandrashekar Rao also extended greetings, stating that Dasara inspires people to move from defeat to success and affirms that dharma ultimately prevails. Recalling his government’s past decisions, he said jammi tree and pala pitta were declared state symbols in recognition of the festival’s uniqueness. He noted that the spirit of Dasara, along with Bathukamma, had inspired the Telangana statehood movement and guided a decade of governance aimed at progress. Rao wished that people achieve their chosen goals and be blessed with prosperity and happiness in their lives.