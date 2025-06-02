Governor, CM Felicitate Miss World Winners

Hyderabad:Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday felicitated Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, runners-up Hasset Dereje of Ethiopia, Maja Klajda of Poland, and Aurelie Joachim of Martinique.

The event was held at Raj Bhavan where Governor Sharma hosted high tea for the winners. Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Prasad Kumar were present at the event.



The Governor highlighted Telangana's rich history, rapid progress, and inclusive nature. “There are no insiders and outsiders here. Everyone belongs here. Everyone feels that they belong here. This state has a great future,” he said expressing pleasure that the Miss World pageant was held in the state.



Suchata, the new Miss World, reflected on her month-long stay in Telangana for the pageant, saying the vibrant culture, rich traditions and the inherent warmth made her “always feel alive”.



“It is a place where there is beauty in everything whether it is the people or the food. It is also a place where world-class medical and innovation and technology really transform the lives of people,” she said and expressed gratitude for the love and warmth she received here.



The Miss World winners received a traditional tribal welcome with folk dances performed by tribal artists. They also took part in a photoshoot on a specially made stage decorated with forest leaves and artwork created by tribal craftsmen.

