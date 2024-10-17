Governor Calls on CPSUs to Be More Inclusive in CSR Activities

Hyderabad:Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday called on Central public sector indertakings (CPSUs) in the state to be more inclusive in their CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities.

Addressing a gathering of heads of the CPSUs, the Governor said the organisations were not just economic entities but fundamental pillars supporting the nation’s development.



He said the CSR contributions from CPSUs could significantly improve the lives of the underprivileged and help build a fairer India, adding that such interventions should also be aimed at remote habitations of particularly vulnerable tribal groups. He also underscored the importance of aiding senior citizens, who often face loneliness, health challenges, and limited social support.



Separately, the Governor inaugurated the 75th Tuberculosis Seal Sale Campaign and called for concerted efforts to eradicate the disease. “It is essential to ensure active community participation and secure the support of families at all levels to achieve the goal of a TB-free India by 2025,” the Governor said.



He highlighted the advancements in treatment options available through the National TB Control Programme, urging TB patients to adhere strictly to the prescribed treatment regimen.