Governor Attends Sri Rama Pattabhishekam At Bhadrachalam

NALGONDA: Sri Rama Pattabhishekam (coronation ceremony) of Lord Sri Rama was performed with great devotion and grandeur at the Mithila Kalyana Mandapam in Bhadrachalam Temple on Saturday.

Shiv Pratap Shukla offered silk cloths for the coronation ceremony and had darshan at the Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy temple.

As per tradition, the coronation ceremony of Lord Sri Seetha Rama is conducted at Bhadrachalam by temple priests on the day following the celestial wedding. The auspicious ceremony featured several rituals reflecting royal splendour, including abhishekam to the padukas of Lord Sri Rama, Vishwaksena pooja and Punya Avahanam.

The deities of Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy were taken in a procession from the temple to the Mithila Kalyana Mandapam.

As part of the coronation, the idol of Lord Sri Rama was adorned with Raja Dhandakam, Raja Mudrika, a gold crown, sword and jewellery by the temple priests.

The mandapam echoed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” by devotees and Vedic hymns by priests.

Later, the Governor inaugurated Giri Mart, set up by the Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). He also examined forest produce, organic food items and tribal handicrafts displayed for sale at the Bhadragiri Mart.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao also participated in the ceremony.