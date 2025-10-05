Governor Assures To Explore Mou Between Red Cross And IMA For New Blood Bank

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday said that he would explore the possibility of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Red Cross Society and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana, for establishing a new blood bank at Masab Tank within the next six months.

Inaugurating the Shachi D. Bhanushali Blood Centre at IMA, Koti, on Sunday, Jishnu Dev Varma said, “It is with profound joy that I inaugurate this noble endeavour of a modern blood centre that stands as a beacon of humanity, where every drop of blood symbolises the gift of life, rekindling hope and easing sorrow.”

The Governor acknowledged the challenges faced by the medical fraternity, including issues related to the Clinical Establishments Act, fire safety norms, and tariff revisions, and assured that these grievances would be conveyed to the state authorities for immediate attention. He emphasised that healthcare requires collaboration between the government and the medical community to ensure fairness, safety, and sustainability.

IMA Telangana president Dr Dwarakanatha Reddy highlighted the poor healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, pointing out that only 600 primary health centres serve 12,000 gram panchayats. He noted that unqualified practitioners continue to operate in villages due to a lack of proper facilities, while thousands of qualified doctors remain underutilised.

IMA state secretary Dr V. Ashok finance secretary Dr T. Dayal Singh urged the government to address key issues such as violence against doctors, quackery, bureaucratic hurdles in licensing, and unemployment among young doctors. They also demanded exemptions for small hospitals from stringent norms under pollution control and fire safety regulations.

Dr J. Venkati, district medical and health officer, Hyderabad, said that the initiative of the Governor and the Red Cross Society would help patients waiting for blood donations. He added that a grievance cell would be established for people to lodge complaints about quackery.