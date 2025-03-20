Government whip offers prayers at Vemulawada

Karimnagar: Government Chief Whip and MLA Aadi Srinivas visited the Sri Raja Rajeswara Temple in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday as part of the Sri Parvati Shiva Kalyana Mahotsavam celebrations. After performing special prayers and joining the chariot procession, he addressed the media regarding the state budget presented in the Assembly.

Srinivas lauded the budget — totalling Rs 3,04,965 crore — as being in tune with the aspirations of Telangana’s people and aimed at boosting Hyderabad’s global stature. He highlighted key allocations, including Rs 2,26,982 crore for revenue, Rs 36,504 crore for capital expenditure, and significant support for agriculture, housing, and welfare measures for women, farmers, and marginalised communities.