Government Vows to Make Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara a Magnificent Event

Warangal: The state government has announced that the upcoming Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara will be held on a grander scale than ever before. Endowments minister Konda Surekha, Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka, and Welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar held a review meeting with officials regarding the Medaram master plan at the secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

During this meeting, they emphasised the need to elevate the Jatara to a global level. Officials informed the ministers that the master plan has been entrusted to a company experienced in organising the Kumbh Mela. After reviewing the new design for the Medaram temple complex, which incorporates suggestions from the Sammakka-Saralamma temple priests, ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka directed the officials to make necessary modifications and ensure the completion of all tasks within a specified timeframe. Additionally, the government has decided to raise the height of the main platforms (Gaddelu) to provide better visibility for devotees. They will also arrange the platforms for Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididda Raju, and Govind Raju in a single row to facilitate a smoother flow of devotees, the ministers said.

To enhance the visitor experience, several suggestions have been proposed. These include appointing volunteers to assist devotees, beautifying the area to align with tribal traditions, supplying purified water, implementing a crowd management plan, utilising AI-enabled cameras, and using battery-operated vehicles. The ministers announced that the state government has allocated ₹150 crore for the Jatara, marking the highest funding in its history, and expressed a willingness to provide additional funds if necessary. They emphasised that the success of the Medaram Jatara relies heavily on road access and instructed officials to expedite the expansion of the Medaram-Oorattaam and Medaram-Kannepalli roads, as well as four other routes leading to Medaram. Officials indicated that the master plan will require a total budget of Rs 236.2 crore and will be implemented in two phases. The ministers assured they would seek final approval from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy before proceeding with the Medaram master plan.