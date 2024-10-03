Government Should Release White Paper on Farm Loan Waiver: Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy demanded a white paper outlining the reasons behind the state's failure to fully waive farmers' loans. He criticised the government for only partially waiving loans, citing numerous preconditions and restrictions.

Speaking at the party headquarters, Reddy pointed out that the agriculture department's recent drive to identify farmers who had not benefited from the loan waiver contradicted the Chief Minister's August 15 claim that all farm loans had been waived. "This proves that not all farmers have received the promised benefits," Reddy said.

Addressing speculation about internal conflicts within the BJP, he dismissed the claims, stating that the party was united in its protests. He also took a jab at the agriculture minister's uncertain position due to weak connections with central leadership, shifting attention to dissension within the Congress instead.

Reddy criticised the slow progress in gathering details of farmers who had not received loan waivers, noting that it had taken over 45 days. He urged the government to clear all pending loans within a week and pay Rs 2 lakh to farmers whose loans exceeded that amount, without demanding payment of the remaining balance. He also emphasised the government’s failure to fulfil other promises, including providing Rs 15,000 to tenant farmers, Rs 12,000 to agricultural workers, and a Rs 500 bonus for all crops.

Reddy highlighted the large turnout of farmers at a protest held at Indira Park and accused the Congress of evading its commitments, such as the Rs 15,000 per acre Rythu Bharosa scheme. He criticised the restriction of bonuses to fine variety rice, despite broader promises.

The BJP leader vowed not to rest until the government fulfills its commitments, including compensation for damaged crops, implementation of a crop insurance scheme, and the reopening of sugar factories as outlined in the state's farmer declaration.