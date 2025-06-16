Government School Teachers Enrol Their Children in Schools Where They Teach

Adilabad: In a bid to promote trust in government schools, three teachers from Adilabad district have enrolled their own children in the same schools where they teach. Their initiative is aimed at sending a strong message to parents that quality education is being provided in government schools by well-qualified teachers.

Instead of blaming the system or society, these teachers chose to lead by example, starting change within their own families. By enrolling their children in the schools where they work, they have paved the way for other educators to follow suit.

The three teachers, working in different schools in Talamadugu and Tamsi mandals, admitted their children to these schools for the current academic year.

Teacher Amarender admitted his daughter Akshara into Class 6 at a government high school. Another teacher, K. Satyanarayana, enrolled his daughter, Uktha, in Class 2 at a primary school in Bharampur village, Talamadugu mandal, where he also works. Amarender was recently transferred to Bharampur from Tamsi mandal headquarters.

Satyanarayana’s daughter, Uktha, impressed by the school environment and the facilities available, asked her father to enroll her in his school as part of the Badi Bata programme. Previously, she studied in a private school in Adilabad town.

Meanwhile, teacher Gambhir enrolled his son Krishna in Class 2 and his daughter Pragna Sri in Class 4 at the Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) in Kapparla village, Tamsi mandal, where he works.

Speaking on the initiative, Satyanarayana was happy with enrolling his daughter in his own school and said he was satisfied with the improved facilities in government schools, which are significantly better than in the past.

He pointed out that many people questioned the qualifications and credibility of government teachers, especially when they themselves chose private schools for their children. There have been strong allegations that government teachers prefer private institutions for their own children due to concerns over poor infrastructure and academic standards in government schools.

However, a few teachers are now taking a stand to disprove such allegations by enrolling their children in government schools to build confidence among parents about the quality of education and facilities available.

With significant improvements in infrastructure and learning tools, many government school teachers now feel confident about the education system. Most government high schools are equipped with digital classrooms, AI-based learning tools, mid-day meals, and newly constructed school buildings.