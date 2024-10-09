Government Personnel Express Disappointment Over Delayed Resolution of GO 317 Issues

Hyderabad: Government personnel have expressed their deep disappointment following the GO 317 sub-committee, set up to study woes regarding their posting, stating that amendments to certain clauses in the Presidential Order were necessary to grant local status to employees.

The victims expressed frustration at the prolonged process, with one protestors saying, "For eight months, we have attended meetings, submitted grievances, and undergone verifications, only to be told that changes in the Presidential Order are needed. This is simply unacceptable." They also criticised the timing of the sub-committee’s actions.

"If changes were required, why didn’t the sub-committee write to the Centre immediately after it was formed," asked a protester, Vijaya Kumar T.

In particular, the victims questioned the role of IT minister Sridhar Babu, member of the sub-committee. "How could the manifesto chairman Sridhar Babu, not be aware of these issues when the Congress included them in their manifesto? This is baffling, we feel cheated," Sandeep K told Deccan Chronicle.

The victims also raised concerns about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's promises that they would get justice within 48 hours. “We are left wondering how this issue was overlooked," they remarked with frustration.

Tensions have escalated following the Gandhi Jayanti event on October 2, where PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, and Konda Surekha pledged their support to the GO 317 victims. However, the victims are now questioning the sincerity of those promises.

The GO 317 victims are now demanding immediate intervention from Revanth Reddy. They said they intended to meet him on Wednesday, hoping to finally receive the justice they have long been promised.