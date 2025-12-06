Government, NRIs, and Business Leaders Unite to Fund Model School Initiative

Nizamabad: A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and alumnus of a government school in Makloor mandal headquarters, Nizamabad district, has set a remarkable record by donating Rs 1 crore to develop his alma mater. With a total project cost of Rs 7.20 crore, the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) and Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) have been transformed into model institutions. Construction is nearly complete, and students will soon move into the new premises. NRI Mahesh Bigala from Makloor contributed Rs 1 crore for the development of the schools.

Additionally, the State government sanctioned Rs 4.70 crore, and contractors contributed Rs 1.50 crore towards the construction of the school complex and its infrastructure. As a result, this government school now stands as a role model in Nizamabad district. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mahesh Bigala said he completed his primary education in Makloor and felt compelled to give back. Under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, he aimed to improve educational facilities for students from poor and lower-middle-class families.

He also recalled that former minister K.T. Rama Rao inspired several NRIs to support government school development during his interactions with them during a US visit. Bigala said former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned Rs 4.70 crore for the development of the Makloor school. “We successfully constructed the ZPHS and MPPS complex and formally inaugurated it,” he said.



