Government-NGO Collaboration in Palliative Care Imperative: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu urged voluntary organisations to collaborate with the government to expand palliative care services in government hospitals.

Handing electric vehicles to Sparsh Hospice in Khajaguda, Sridhar Babu highlighted the significance of home-based medical care for terminally ill patients. These vehicles were donated with the support of philanthropists and the Rotary Club of Banjara Hills.

The minister acknowledged the challenges of running a hospice and lauded Sparsh Hospice for overcoming numerous hurdles to serve patients in their final days. “Their unwavering dedication is truly commendable and an inspiration to all. The government stands firmly in support of their efforts. We have also instructed authorities to ensure an uninterrupted free water supply to the facility,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of care for cancer patients in their final days, Sridhar Babu said, “The emotional turmoil faced by individuals in their final moments is unfathomable. Providing them with care and reassurance during this critical phase is the greatest service. They must never feel alone. The dedication and selfless service of doctors and healthcare professionals in palliative care deserve the highest recognition.”

He said there is a need to establish more palliative care centres in rural areas and assured that the government is prepared to collaborate with voluntary organisations to achieve this. Narayanakhed MLA Dr Sanjeev Reddy, Shantha Biotech chairman Varaprasad Reddy and others attended the event.