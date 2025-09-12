Government May Appoint In-Charge DGP for Telangana

Hyderabad: With the Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender getting superannuation on September 30, the government is all set to pick up a new face for the post of the state police department head within next 10 days in compliance with the Supreme Court guidelines.

It was reported that the government may not appoint a full-time DGP and is likely to appoint in-charge DGP for some time keeping in mind several situations and subsequently to provide full additional charge.

There are several director-general (DG) rank officers in the state such as Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary, (1990 batch), C.V. Anand, Hyderabad police commissioner, (1991 batch), Apte Vinayaka Prabhakar, on central deputation working in the Union ministry of home affairs (1994 batch), Abhilasha Bisht, director, State Police Academy (1994 batch) B. Shivadhar Reddy, Intelligence Chief, (1994 batch), Soumya Mishra, DG, prison services, (1994 batch) and Shikha Goel, director TGCSB, (1994 batch).

Though speculations are rife that Shivadhar Reddy and Anand are frontrunners for the DGP post, the government is likely to pick up a senior IPS as the in-charge DGP.

Anand is getting superannuation by 2028 while Shivadhar Reddy's retirement is in 2026. Interestingly, a senior IPS officer, who is working as a head of corporation, is likely to shift from his present post to a new posting following the appointment of DGP by month end. The senior IPS officer made his request before the government seeking his transfer a few days ago.