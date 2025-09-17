Government Focus on Growth of Areas with Poor Infrastructure: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the state government is prioritising the development of areas that have long lacked infrastructure, taking measures for their comprehensive progress.

Laying the foundation stone for CC roads in the 1st division of Khammam city, taken up at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore, he said development works and provision of basic amenities are being carried out in the division, which had no CC roads or proper drainage system. Despite financial constraints, the Congress government is fulfilling its pre-poll promises one by one and remains committed to all assurances made to the people, he added.

Launching the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar programme at the Community Health Centre in Tirumalayapalem, the minister said the government has accorded priority to women’s safety and health. He reiterated the state’s commitment to support women and listed schemes taken up for their welfare and financial empowerment.

He said the Congress government is also working to make education and healthcare accessible to people in remote areas, alleging that the previous government had neglected these vital sectors at the cost of the poor. He assured that doctors would always be available in government hospitals to provide healthcare services whenever required.

Recalling that the Community Health Centre at Tirumalayapalem was upgraded from a 30-bed to a 50-bed hospital, the minister announced that new ultrasound scanning equipment, X-ray machines, and a dental chair would be installed by the end of September.

He noted that while the Centre had taken up a 15-day programme on women’s health, the state government has been implementing such programmes continuously. On the occasion, he also interacted with patients at the CHC and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to them.

Later, he laid the foundation stone for the approach road from Tirumalayapalem to Mulakalapally bridge, taken up at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.