Government Firm on Enforcing BC Reservation: Congress

Warangal: The Congress is committed to implementing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) and to provide justice to the community, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy.

Addressing the party workers meeting in Jangaon district on Tuesday, Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government had suppressed the BC community for 10 years and created legal obstacles for increasing the reservations.

He praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for taking a bold step to support BCs and hailed the state government’s decision on the BC Reservation Bill in the Assembly. Though the Governor delayed the process of sending the Bill to the President, the state government has demonstrated its commitment by re-passing the Bill in the Assembly, Prabhakar Reddy reminded.

He urged the party workers to widely publicise the government’s efforts, stating that the Congress, which has leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Revanth Reddy and Mahesh Kumar, is the true hero of BC reservations. The TPCC leader also urged the party cadre to work hard for a big win in the upcoming local body elections.

Prabhakar Reddy said the meeting was organised with party workers on the directions of TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud.