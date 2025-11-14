Government Degree College Students To Study History Through Fieldwork

Hyderabad: Government Degree College, Sitaphalmandi, signed an MoU with the department of heritage, Telangana, to link classroom teaching with field-based study of local history and heritage sites. The agreement was formally signed on Wednesday on the college campus.

Officials from the department and the college administration said the arrangement is intended to help students understand how heritage conservation works in practice and how academic study can be connected to site documentation and local cultural research.

Prof. Arjun Rao Kuthadi, director of the department of heritage, said the collaboration places responsibility on students to observe their surroundings more closely. “Heritage is not only about monuments. It is also about memory, identity and the spaces we grow up in,” he said, adding that students should approach such work with seriousness.

Prof. G. Bangla Bharathi, principal of the college, said the MoU formalises activities that have been discussed for some time. “Students often learn about history from textbooks alone. Field visits and small research projects will help them understand the context better,” she said.

Faculty members said the partnership may involve guided visits, mapping exercises and documentation work depending on availability of sites and resources. They also said that coursework would remain academic in nature and would not be converted into promotional activity for any organisation.

The event was attended by P. Nagaraju, deputy director; Raju, superintendent; B. Venkatesham, head of the department of social sciences at the college and Dr S. Kishore, History faculty, along with other staff members.