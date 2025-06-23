Government College Students Reject Outsourced Coaching in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s move to offer free coaching for competitive exams like JEE, NEET and CLAT in state-run junior colleges and schools has been widely welcomed. But students and education advocates are now raising concerns over the decision to outsource this coaching to a private ed-tech platform, Physics Wallah, under the Achievers 2025 initiative.

Several students from government junior colleges and model schools say they were hopeful when the government first announced that free coaching would be offered within their own institutions. That optimism has since been clouded by doubts over access, quality and the role of a corporate coaching provider.

“We expected the government to strengthen its own system and recruit experienced faculty. Instead, they brought in a private company that’s driven by profit,” said Nagaraju, a second-year intermediate student from the city. “If they’re serious about helping poor and rural students, why not invest in government teachers and infrastructure?”

Students argue that partnerships with platforms like Physics Wallah may widen the digital divide. “Not every school has the required smart classrooms and not every student has a phone or laptop at home. If this becomes video-based or app-based, many will be left out,” said Anusha, a CLAT aspirant from a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Karimnagar.

Concerns have also been raised about commercial influence within public education spaces. “It starts with coaching. Then it becomes content, assessments, and even career counselling. Slowly, the government steps back and the private partner takes over,” said Shyam, a degree student from Hyderabad who has been giving tuitions to two junior college students in his area.

The key demand from student groups is that the government should revoke the agreement and instead build an in-house coaching system using public resources: subject experts, classroom teaching, printed materials and regular mentoring. They believe that leaving the future of lakhs of aspirants in the hands of private firms risks turning public education into a marketplace.

“The government should be the guarantor of quality and equity,” said Divya, an NEET aspirant. “We don’t want handpicked success stories for publicity. We want a system where every student gets the same opportunity, not just those who can adjust to online modules.”

So far, the Education Department has not issued a clarification on whether the partnership is permanent or being piloted for a limited phase. Meanwhile, students continue to urge the state to reconsider, before the coaching system becomes yet another outsourced service in public education.