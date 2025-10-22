Govardhana Puja Held At Golden Temple

HYDERABAD: Sri Govardhana Puja and Karthika Deepotsavam were celebrated at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple on Wednesday. The highlight of the event was the replica of Govardhan Hill and the Annakuta offering, which included 56 varieties of sweets and savories.

The festival began with the sacred Gau Puja, during which Krishna Prasadam was offered to cows and calves in the temple goshala. The Govardhan Hill replica was unveiled, and the Annakuta offering was presented to Lord Sri Radha Govinda.

The evening featured soulful keertanas and Pallaki Utsavam in the honour of Srila Prabhupada and Sri Radha Govinda. The Karthika Deepotsavam began with the lighting of the auspicious Karthika Deepam and the Damodara Arati to Sri Yashoda Damodara. A special animated screenplay depicting Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill enthralled the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, explained the significance of Govardhan Leela, illustrating the Lord’s compassion and direct protection of His devotees. He said that the Lord’s mercy is available to all who chant His holy names, regardless of caste, race, religion, or nationality.