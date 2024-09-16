Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress came to power in the state after winning the electoral semi-final, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon party leaders, cadre and activists to strive to bring the party to power at the Centre in the 2029 ‘finals’ and help Rahul Gandhi become Prime Minister.



The Chief Minister was speaking at a ceremony in which B. Mahesh Kumar Goud took oath as the TPCC chief at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Reddy said that the cadre must ensure the election of 15 party MPs to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister and unseat the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre in 2029.



Patting Goud for taking charge, Reddy sounded caution about game-plans of opposition parties and declared “I stand with the new TPCC chief and the cadre.”



The Chief Minister reiterated that the Congress government has implemented its Six Guarantees.



"The government will provide 65,000 jobs to unemployed youth in our first year in power. After creation of new jobs in the past few months, the government will release notification to fill 15,000 more jobs by December," Reddy said.



Going down the memory lane, he recalled his journey as TPCC chief in coordinating with senior leaders, activists and cadre by organising public meetings, padayatras and protests against the BRS government's anti-people policies.

AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi said that the AICC took a good decision in appointing Goud as the TPCC chief. The schemes implemented by the government should be taken to the masses, she said, while assuring of more activities to strengthen the party further.



After greeting Goud for his elevation, deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress party faced difficulties during the ten years of BRS rule. But people supported the Congress party and brought it to power, he said.

Senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, while congratulating Goud, urged the Chief Minister to initiate BC caste census in Telangana by an early date.

The BJP deliberately politicised the September 17 issue for protecting its vote bank, Rao said. He asked the Chief Minister to withdraw cases registered against Congress activists during the BRS regime.