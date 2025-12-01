Goud Caste Elders Order Community to Vote for Candidates Who Paid Them Money

KARIMNAGAR: In a disturbing incident, caste elders of the Goud community allegedly ordered all community members to vote for a specific sarpanch candidate in the upcoming local body elections after the candidates paid money to the caste association in Sarampalli village of Thangallapalli mandal and Kandikatkur village of Ellanthakunta mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The decision was taken after the Sarampalli candidate reportedly gave ₹7 lakh and the Kandikatkur candidate gave ₹11 lakh to the caste association. The elders triggered major controversy by issuing an ultimatum that any community member who voted for other candidates would face social boycott.

The elders justified their directive by claiming that the community’s strength lay in unity and adherence to the association’s decisions. They warned that even candidates belonging to their own caste who refused to accept the deal would face the same severe punishment.

Two young aspiring leaders from the community, who sought to contest the election based on public service and without paying money, pleaded with the elders but were rejected. They were told that they too would be boycotted if they proceeded, leaving them shocked. Many villagers described the elders’ unilateral ruling as a mockery of democracy.

When the matter reached the police, authorities responded quickly. Sircilla deputy superintendent of police K. Nagendra Chary held a meeting with caste elders in both Sarampalli and Kandikatkur and counselled them. He stated that under the Constitution, anyone is free to contest elections, and warned that he was aware of the pressure being exerted to ensure only certain castes or individuals contested. He said action would be taken against those responsible.

The DSP also cited precedent, warning that if the elders ignored the instructions and proceeded with their decision, cases would be filed against them and against anyone attempting to enforce a unanimous election in the villages.

Meanwhile, locals urged senior district officials to intervene and take action against the caste elders who are pressuring their community to vote only for specific candidates, threatening social boycott, and undermining the democratic process in their villages.