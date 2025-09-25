Gottam Gutta Waterfalls – Telangana’s Best-Kept Secret

Hyderabad:Nestled in scenic forest areas, about 135 km from Hyderabad and just 30 km from Zaheerabad, Gottam Gutta Waterfalls is a tranquil haven. It turns especially captivating at the end of the monsoon season. Though relatively unknown compared to other popular spots, its charm lies in the serene beauty of water cascading from around 30 feet into a crystal-clear natural pool. The waterfall tumbles gracefully over rocky steps, inviting visitors to soak in the peaceful surroundings.

The waterfall is part of the natural flow from the Chandrampalli reservoir, built across the Bhima River, and the surrounding forested hills within the Chincholi Wildlife Sanctuary near the Telangana–Karnataka border. This connection to the river and reservoir feeds the falls, making it a sparkling, lush landmark amid thick greenery.



Often called the “Telangana Ooty,” Gottam Gutta is celebrated for its scenic waterfall, jungle trekking and peaceful weekend escapes. The best time to visit is during the monsoon or early winter when the waterfall is at its fullest and the forest drapes itself in vibrant green.



“This place breaks all city stress. The air smells pure and the sound of the waterfall is utterly calming,” said Menaka Kalra, a software professional and frequent visitor from Hyderabad. The cool, flowing water and fresh air create a soothing embrace for visitors during the season.



Surrounded by thick foliage vibrant from recent rains, the area blossoms into a perfect natural retreat. Trails meander through lush greenery, offering moderate trekking and panoramic views of the cascade and forested hills. It is ideal for families, couples and solo travellers wanting to unwind amidst nature’s calm rhythm.



A local from Kohir town, Sajapur Ramesh, said, “It feels like sitting at the heart of a natural amphitheatre. The monsoon symphony of water and chirping birds is unforgettable.” Unlike crowded locations, Gottam Gutta maintains a serene, unspoiled atmosphere, perfect for reconnecting with nature.



As the monsoon recedes, this gem reminds visitors of the importance of preserving such untouched beauty for future generations. With accessible picnic spots, Gottam Gutta awaits those seeking a rejuvenating day trip from Hyderabad.

