Got Top 5 Ranks In NEET-UG, Says Sri Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions (SCEI) on Sunday said that it has secured five All-India ranks in the top 10, including the All India 1st rank, in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG)-2025. The group of educational institutions also said that the students from the Telugu states performed well in the examination.

In a statement released to the media, Sri Chaitanya said that its “19 students were in the top 100 open category and 56 in the top 100 across all categories.”

According to Sri Chaitanya’s statement, “All India Category 1st Rank Kavish, (OBC), All India Open Category 5th Rank Divya, All India Open Category 6th Rank Mohammad Sameer, All India Open Category 8th Rank Banothu Deeraj Kumar, All India Open Category 10th Rank Mangari Varun have secured remarkable scores.”

AIn addition to this, the Sri Chaitanya’s statement said, that it got five ranks in top 10 All India Ranks (All category), 19 in top 100 All India Ranks (Open Category), 56 in the top 100 All India Ranks (All category), and 98 in the top 1000 All India Ranks (Open Category).

On the whole, 98 students from Sri Chaitanya made it to the top 1000 in the open category.

Commenting on the results, Sushma Boppana, academic CEO of Sri Chaitanya and founder-director of Infinity Learn, said, “The results reflect the impact of structured academic programmes, regular internal assessments, and focused support in both online and offline modes.” She thanked students, parents, and staff for their efforts and highlighted Sri Chaitanya’s role as a preferred institution for NEET coaching.

The institute’s management credited structured programmes and blended learning methods for the outcome. Founded in 1986, Sri Chaitanya now has over 900 branches across 20 states, serving more than nine lakh students.