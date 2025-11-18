Goshamahal Residents Complain Of Repeated Road Cave-Ins

Hyderabad:Residents of Chaknawadi in Goshamahal have raised serious concerns about repeated road cave-ins and the growing risk posed by a sinking residential building. A three-storeyed building sank after an adjacent plot undertook pillar excavation works on Monday.

Locals said the road had caved in several times over the past few years, yet they felt the work done to repair it was not enough to prevent further damage.

Kamlesh, a local resident, said that the issue had become a regular worry for families in the area. “The road keeps caving in, and yet GHMC does not take proper action. They repair it, but it does not last and within no time the road caves in again. We are scared that something bigger might happen.”



Another resident, who requested not to be named, said “Yesterday the cracking noise was so loud that it genuinely scared us. We saw the building lean right in front of us. We saw the road go in multiple times, and now with the building sinking in as well, we’re worried that this is not a small issue.”

Chaknawadi road, which is built on a rickety drainage canal, has caved in six times in the past, three of them in 2025 alone.

In 2022, a major portion of the road caved in, causing multiple vendor carts, bikes, autos and even a car to sink into the pit. Two years later, in July 2024, the road caved in again, taking a truck into its pit. In October 2024, it caved in for the third time, but no one was injured and no property loss was reported. On January 10, 2025, the road caved in for the fourth time, usurping a heavy crusher lorry. On January 30, the road caved in for the fifth time, causing a truck to fall into a 10-foot pit. On February 16, the road caved in again, for the sixth time.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) stated that they had carried out strong repair work in recent months. They said they had built robust table drains and laid proper roads to ensure the ground remained stable.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, GHMC’s deputy commissioner for Goshamahal, Uma Prakash, said that the situation is under control, and that they are closely monitoring both the road condition and the sinking building, and acting based on expert advice.

“We are taking all proper actions regarding the building sinking in. We issued a notice and asked the residents of the affected building and the neighbouring building to evacuate and not enter the structures for 30 days. We have also called in expert civil engineers to examine and monitor the site. They have told us that the building might not fall down, but we are still being cautious”, she said.

She added that the civic body would continue supervision until experts give full clearance. However, local residents are hoping the authorities would take long-term steps to ensure the road and nearby buildings remain safe.