Gopinath’s Son Claims Sunitha Lied Under Oath About Marriage

Hyderabad:Taraq Pradhumna Kosaraju, the son of former MLA Maganti Gopinath and his wife Malini Devi, accused BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll, Maganti Sunitha of furnishing false details in her affidavit filed along with her nomination for the byelection and asked the Chief Electoral Officer to reject her nominations for perjury.

After coming to know about Pradhumna’s allegations, the BRS asked P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy to file a set of nominations as a dummy candidate. However, the returning officer accepted Sunitha’s nomination, while rejecting Vishnuvardhan Reddy's as it did not accompany a B-Form issued by the BRS.



Earlier, in an email sent to the CEO, Taraq said that his father Gopinath’s only legally wedded wife was his mother Kosaraju Malini Devi, whom he married on April 28, 1998. As Gopinath did not divorce to his mother Malini Devi, he said the marriage of his parents continues to persist.

“Sunitha, who was in a live-in relationship with my father till his death, filed false and fabricated details in her affidavit claiming that she was Gopinath's wife. Gopinath did not divorce to my mother Malini Devi through a court of law. Though Sunitha obtained a family certificate as a wife of Maganti Gopinath, revenue divisional officer, Rajendranagar, cancelled it after verifying the details," Taraq Pradhumna said.

Pradhumna also submitted his date of birth certificate issued by the Tamil Nadu government mentioning him as a son of Gopinath and Malini. As Sunitha falsely submitted her details before the returning officer, her candidature is invalid and her nomination should be rejected for violating the rules and regulations of the Election Commission.