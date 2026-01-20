Google Keen to Partner with Telangana in Solving Agriculture & Climate Change Related Issues

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led 'Telangana Rising' delegation held a comprehensive discussion on finding solutions to solve the issue of climate change, its impact on agriculture as well as adverse effects of pollution on urban areas.

In a meeting with Google's APAC President Sanjay Gupta, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy explained about Telangana's CURE, PURE, RARE framework for regional economic growth and plans to make core Hyderabad pollution-free. He also highlighted potential areas of engagement in areas like traffic control, cybersecurity and further support towards startup innovation.

The Chief Minister thanked the Google team for setting up the first ever Google for Startups hub in Hyderabad.

The delegation spoke about the issue of overuse of fertilizer and the need for educating farmers. The Chief Minister said there is a need to work on preventive steps for solving issues related to soil and farming.

Google's APAC President Sanjay Gupta said the organisation would be happy to fully support Telangana in traffic control, cybersecurity, agriculture, startups and climate change.

Hon'ble Minister D. Sridhar Babu mentioned about the wide-ranging skilling initiatives taken up by the Telangana government -- Young India Skills University, BFSI Skilling, partnerships with Khan Academy & Physicswallah, AI curriculum. He also highlighted the government's initiative of providing free power to government schools and supply of high speed internet through T-Fiber.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and senior officials took part in the meeting.